Keche Releases New Single Featuring Fameye

Members of hiplife rap duo, Keche, have released their much anticipated afro pop single titled Good Mood featuring the Nothing I Get hitmaker Fameye.

The danceable song produced by Hit Beat will soon make waves on most of the local radio stations in the country. The song, which is yet to receive some positive reviews by some social media users, is available on all digital platforms.

Critics have described the new single as a very good song that would surely earn Keche a lot of respect in the music industry.

Their previous single titled No Dulling which featured Kuami Eugene dominated the airwaves for weeks.

The duo, made up of Joshua Kojo Ampah and Andrew Kofi Cudjoe, have a number of hit songs on the Ghanaian music market to their credit.

They have demonstrated with their Good Mood track that they have done their home work well enough to give Ghanaians just what they expect from them.

Sokode, No Dulling, Pressure, Aluguntugui, Kai Dabi, Fine Boy, Gaaga among others, are some popular songs fans can easily identify with Keche.

Keche group is among few hiplife groups which have survived in the music industry as a group.

The members of the group have being together for years and still counting. They hope to go very far as a group in the music industry.

By George Clifford Owusu