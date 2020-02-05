Ghanaians Want New Register

A 2019 survey by the Department of Political Science, University of Ghana, on whether or not the Electoral Commission (EC) should compile a new voters’ register has revealed that majority of Ghanaians support the effort.

The survey was conducted in all the 275 constituencies where 27,497 people participated in the exercise.

In the final analysis, 17,843 representing 64.9% said ‘Yes’ to a new register, while 9,654 representing 35.1% said ‘No’.

In the regional breakdown, Western, where 1,697 participants were interviewed, 874 representing 51.50% said ‘Yes’, while 823 representing 48.50% said ‘No’.

In Central, 2,299 participated and 1,294 (56.29%) said ‘Yes’, while 1,005 (43.71%) said ‘No’.

Greater Accra had 3,407 taking part in the survey and 2,010 (59.00%) said Yes, while 1,397 (41.00%) said ‘No’.

In Volta, 1,800 people were interviewed and 979 (54.39%) said the EC should prepare a new register, while 821 (45.61%) objected.

Eastern had 3,286 respondents and 2,171 (66.07) said ‘Yes’, while 1,115 (33.93%) said ‘No’ to the new register.

In Ashanti, 4,707 participated, with 3,517 (74.72%) endorsing a new register, while 1,190 (25.28%) said there was no need for a new register.

In Bono, 1,201 respondents were engaged where 789 (65.70%) said ‘Yes’ to a new register, while 412 (34.30%) said ‘No’ to the EC.

In Northern, 1,804 respondents participated where 1,143 (63.36%) said ‘Yes’, while 661 (36.64%) said ‘No’.

In Upper East, 1,499 were engaged and 1,191 (79.45%) said ‘Yes’, while 308 (20.55%) said ‘No’.

In Upper West, 1,098 participated in the exercise and 828 (75.41%) said ‘Yes’, while 270 (24.59%) said ‘No’.

Western North had 900 respondents and 592 (65.78%) said ‘Yes’, while 308 (34.22%) objected to the new register.

In Oti, 800 people were engaged and 587 (73.38%) said ‘Yes’, while 213 representing 26.63% said ‘No’.

In Ahafo, 600 respondents participated where 440 (73.33%) said there should be a new register, while 160 (26.67%) said there was no need for a new register.

In Bono East, 1,096 people were interviewed and 588 (53.65%) said ‘Yes’ while 508 (46.35%) said ‘No’.

Savannah had 701 respondents where 430 (61.34%) said ‘Yes’, while 271 (38.66%) said ‘No’.

In North East, 602 respondents were interviewed and 410 (68.11%) said ‘Yes’, while 192 representing 31.89% said ‘No’.

