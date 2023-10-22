Ghana’s Ato Turkson To Co-host AMAA Awards 2023

The prestigious Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) has unveiled its captivating trio of hosts for the upcoming 2023 edition, featuring an exciting addition to the lineup.

Alongside Nigeria’s actresses, Rahama Sadau and Nancy Isime, Ghana’s very own Ato Turkson has been announced as one of the hosts for the highly anticipated event.

The announcement was made with great enthusiasm by the event organizers, who are promising an unforgettable evening of cinematic excellence.

In a statement, organizers declared, “Our charismatic hosts for AMAA 2023 are Rahama Sadau, Richard Ato Turkson, and Nancy Isime. Get ready to be charmed, entertained, and dazzled on October 29, 2023! The stage is set for a night of cinematic excellence.”

Ato Turkson, known for his charismatic and engaging presence on Ghanaian television and radio, is set to bring his unique style and energy to the AMAA stage. This collaboration between talents from Ghana and Nigeria highlights the continued growth and collaboration within the African film and entertainment industry.

The 2023 AMAA Awards are already generating excitement among film enthusiasts and the entertainment industry across the continent, and the addition of Ato Turkson as one of the hosts, promises to make the event even more unforgettable. This celebration of African cinema is scheduled to take place on October 29, 2023, and it’s sure to be a night that fans and industry professionals alike won’t want to miss.

By Francis Addo