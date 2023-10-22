Toke Makinwa Cautions Women Over Huge Demands

Nigeria media personality, Toke Makinwa, has advised women involved in romantic relationships, encouraging them not to place unreasonable demands on their male partners.

Makinwa highlighted the importance of financial realism in relationships, emphasizing that it’s unfair for women to request what they cannot afford for themselves.

In her latest podcast episode, TokeMoments, she shared her perspective on the matter and cautioned women against exerting undue pressure on their male companions.

She articulated, “As a woman, you’re living in Mushin, and you’re putting pressure on a guy to buy you a house in Banana Island. I’m sorry. Make it make sense. Can you buy it? Can you even move yourself out of where you are now?”

Makinwa’s message focused on the importance of understanding personal limitations and the need for realistic expectations. She continued, “If he meets you maybe halfway, and you are saying to him ‘Bros, I worked hard to get halfway, but I have a dream. My dream is not to be here where you met.

And I’m not lazy. For me to leave this point to get to that point, you can see the trait of hard work. Are you going to join me to move there or are you going to be there?’ Period.”

Furthermore, Makinwa addressed the consequences of making excessive demands on men, noting that such actions could lead to unfavorable responses.

She stated, “Women who make excessive demands from men are the reason men insult women.”

Toke Makinwa’s advice comes as a timely reminder for individuals in relationships to maintain fairness, open communication, and realistic expectations, fostering healthy and harmonious connections with their partners.

