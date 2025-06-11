Ghana’s Bold Strides Against Illicit Trade: A Commendable Fight With More To Be Done

Illicit trade, characterised mainly by smuggling products into the country without paying the required duties, has long been a shadow activity of the economy that drains national revenue, fuels corruption, and undermines legitimate businesses. Ghana, under the leadership of President John Dramani Mahama, has embarked on a renewed fight against this menace, particularly targeting mining sector corruption and the illicit tobacco trade. While significant strides have been made, there remains a need for sustained efforts, strengthened enforcement, and international collaboration to secure lasting victories.

The recent seizure of GH¢20.6 million worth of illegal cigarettes and controlled pharmaceuticals in Tamale is a testament to Ghana’s commitment to tackling illicit trade. The Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) demonstrated swift action in intercepting the contraband, reinforcing the government’s resolve to protect public health and economic stability.

Similarly, the administration’s crackdown on illegal mining, or “galamsey,” is commendable. With over 670 km² of land devastated by unlawful mining activities, reforms such as the Environmental Protection Act (EPA) 2025 and the enhancement of the EPA’s enforcement capacity, are steps in the right direction. The focus on providing alternative livelihoods and implementing stricter penalties signals a proactive approach to dismantling illicit networks.

Regarding excisable products, initiatives like the destruction of seized goods, inter-agency collaborations between the Customs and other law enforcement agencies like the FDA, and the enforcement of tax stamps ensure that revenue losses are minimized while protecting consumers from unregulated products.

Despite these commendable efforts, Ghana must adopt a more aggressive and multi-dimensional approach to illicit trade. To fortify the fight, the country should enhance border security and surveillance, as porous borders remain a major enabler of smuggling.

Increased investment in customs training, technological surveillance and intelligence-sharing mechanisms with neighboring countries will help curb illicit cross-border activities. Punitive measures such as arrest of key actors, fines and penalties, withdrawal of business licenses have also proven to be very effective in the fight against illicit trade.

Strengthening political will and leadership within regulatory bodies is also crucial, as enforcement remains a challenge when oversight agencies lack the necessary resources or leadership (tone from the top). Implementing a zero-tolerance policy for corruption within regulatory agencies and appointing competent, reform-driven officials will ensure continuity in the fight against illicit trade.

Additionally, expanding funding for environmental reclamation and alternative livelihoods is essential, particularly in tackling illegal mining. Securing partnerships with international environmental agencies and donor organisations can help Ghana fund large-scale land restoration programs. Public awareness and consumer engagement should also be prioritised, as educating the public on the dangers of illicit trade particularly in tobacco and pharmaceuticals—will strengthen consumer resistance to illicit products.

Nationwide campaigns and the involvement of civil society organisations can amplify these efforts. Lastly, fostering regional and international collaboration is necessary, as illicit trade is a transnational problem. Strengthening partnerships with ECOWAS, the African Union, and international law enforcement agencies will improve intelligence-sharing and border control measures.

President Mahama’s government has demonstrated commendable leadership in tackling illicit trade. However, the fight is far from over.

The Customs Division headed by its commissioner must intensify its border security operations, deploying both human and technological resources to track and intercept illicit goods before they enter the market. In addition to physical enforcement, the use of data analytics and surveillance technology can play a pivotal role in detecting and preventing cross-border illegal activities. The government must also ensure that these measures are backed by sufficient funding and personnel to ensure their effectiveness.

Fighting illicit trade is a shared responsibility. The government must sustain and strengthen enforcement efforts. Traders must stop selling illicit products, and consumers must reject and stop demanding them. Community vigilance and public awareness are key. A well-informed and empowered citizenry becomes a vital force in dismantling illicit networks.

Furthermore, in the fight against illicit trade, the government must encourage whistleblowing. Citizens and industry insiders who report suspicious activities should be provided with a safe, protected, and rewarding framework to do so. This can empower the public to act as an extension of the enforcement arm, providing valuable intelligence that will help uncover and dismantle illicit trade networks.

With stronger enforcement, enhanced political will, collaborative efforts, and effective prosecution and punitive measures, Ghana can emerge as a model for combating illicit trade in Africa. The momentum must not wane, a 360 multifaceted approach is needed —there is still much to be done, and now is the time to act decisively.

Richard Kasu is a Ghanaian political analyst, writer, and researcher hailing from Tafi Abuife in the Volta Region of Ghana.

Source: Richard Kasu