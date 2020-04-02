Ghana’s Confirmed Coronavirus Cases Increase To 204

Total confirmed cases of coronavirus in Ghana have increased from 195 as at April to 204 as at April 2, 2020.

The Ghana Health Service has confirmed the latest figure.

It says 10 of those under quarantine in Tamale are responding to treatment.

Deaths toll remains five across the affected five regions.

It indicated that out of those under mandatory quarantine in Accra, 48 were responding to treatment.

Two out of the 115 cases which falls under routine surveillance are in critical condition, it says.

