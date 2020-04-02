Methodist Church Ghana Donates Cash, Items To Gov’t

Most Rev Dr Paul K. Boafo (left) presenting the cheque to Mr Kwaku Agyeman Manu (health minister)

The leadership of the Methodist Church Ghana has presented personal protection equipment (PPEs) and cheques totalling Gh₵200,000 to four institutions to help the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic.

The four institutions are Ghana Prisons Service, The Ministry Of Health, Noguchi Memorial Institute and the Methodist Health facilities.

The items and the cheques were presented to the Minister of Health, Mr Kwaku Agyeman Manu at the Ministry in Accra.

The Ministry of Health received a Cheque for Gh₵20,000 while Noguchi Memorial Research Institute also received Gh₵10,000.

The Ghana Prison Service had Gh₵5,000 cash to purchase their items while the Methodist Health facilities in the country received Gh₵30,000.

The church also donated items include gun thermometers, large quantities of industrial ethanol, paracetamol, Veronica Buckets, hand gloves, mask, bleach, liquid soap, tissue papers to the health ministry to be distributed to the four institutions.

Presenting the Items, the Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church Ghana, Most Rev Dr Paul K. Boafo, said the donation is intended to support the government in the fight against the pandemic.

According to him, the trying period in the life of the nation required solidarity, unity and sharing from all and it was in that vein that the Methodist had donated all in support of the President Akufo-Addo’s quality leadership and guidance in response to the pandemic.

On his part, the Minister of Health, Mr Kwaku Agyeman Manu thanked the leadership of the church for their kind gesture and assured them that the items will go a long way to support hardworking frontline workers assisting the state to fight COVID 19.

By George Clifford Owusu