Coronavirus Updates (31st March – April 1st 2020) According to CNN

Globally there has been 887,067 cases of Coronavirus infections and 44, 264 deaths (still rising and so figures may change in a few hours).

Also 202,336 Coronavirus cases and 4,454 deaths in the United States (still rising and figures may change in a few minutes).

Wimbledon canceled for the first time since World War 2 because of Coronavirus pandemic. It was initially scheduled to come off from June 29th to July 12th this year.

Champions League and Europa League suspended by UEFA indefinitely.

391 have died of Coronavirus infections in New York in the last 24 hours according to Governor Anthony Cuomo. (Total deaths on New York is 1,941 and rising).

About 20 States in the U.S.A have not issued the stay – at- home order.

Florida Governor issues statewide stay – at- home order amid pressure after initially refusing to do so.

New York Governor Anthony Cuomo promises to close down all New York City playgrounds and leave spaces due to people ignoring the rule of social distancing.

Nancy Pelosi (D) House Speaker):President Trump and McConnell admit they didn’t take action early towards coronavirus outbreak.

Young people in New York still haven’t got the message that the Coronavirus is dangerous to them as well – N.Y Governor Anthony Cuomo.