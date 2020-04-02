Upper Dixcove Chief Supports COVID 19 Fight

Obrempong Hima Dekyi XIV

The Paramount Chief of Upper Dixcove Traditional Council, Obrempong Hima Dekyi XIV has presented GHc 6,500 to the only referral Hospital in the Ahanta West Municipality of the Western Region, Nana Hima Dekyi Hospital in Dixcove.

The cash is to be used to purchase some personnel protective equipment (PPEs) for the frontline medical personnel of the health facility to protect them from the coronavirus disease.

The presentation was in response to a request by the Medical Superintendent of the hospital, Dr Nana Asampong Brobbey.

According to the doctor, the hospital did not have enough PPEs and other materials required for frontline medical personnel at the hospital in their fight against the disease.

Ebusuapayin Joseph Kwame Armoo who made the donation on behalf of the paramount chief, said that Obrempong appreciated the good work the health personnel.

“The frontline medical personnel needed to be supported to be able to protect all of us. So Obrempong is giving the hospital this money to purchase PPEs for the health workers to protect themselves in their daily activities”, he said.

The Medical Superintendent thanked the Paramount Chief for responding to his request and said the money would be used to purchase the items that the health facility really needed.

He called on all stakeholders to come to the aid of the Hospital.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi