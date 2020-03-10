Ghana’s Food Security Ranking Improves

Dr. Owusu Afriyi Akoto

Ghana improved its food security ranking on the global scene tremendously in 2019.

Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyi Akoto, made this known at the Information Ministry’s Meet the Press Series on Tuesday in Accra.

He said the year on year food inflation decreased from 9.7 in 2016 to 7.2 in 2019 with a positive impact on overall inflation.

The minister said global food security index which considers affordability availability and quality of food across 113 countries place Ghana 59th position in 2019p from 79th position in 2018.

“Ghana placed 3rd in the Sub-Saharan region after South Africa and Botswana,” he stated.

BY Melvin Tarlue