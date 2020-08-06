Ghana’s Independence Wasn’t A One Man Show – Speaker

Professor Aaron Mike Ocquaye

The Speaker of Parliament, Professor Aaron Mike Ocquaye, has underscored the need for all persons who contributed to Ghana’s independence to be celebrated and not be done for only an individual.

According to him, all the founding fathers of Ghana deserve to be honoured and not former President Kwame Nkrumah alone.

He was delivering a keynote address at a public lecture on the Founders’ Day celebration held by the Ministry of Information on Tuesday.

He said emphatically that “independence was not a one man show; it was a collective effort,” stressing that it is important to appreciate “all the ingredients that made this beautiful melody.”

According to him, although Dr. Nkrumah fought immensely for independence, he was not alone in the struggle.

The Speaker said it is not in doubt that Dr. Nkrumah was pivotal in the struggle, but the efforts made by other members of the Big Six to improve the foundations of Ghana cannot be underestimated.

Key among Dr. Nkrumah’s weaknesses, he said, was his disregard for fundamental human rights and capitalism.

August 4th was enacted by the Parliament of Ghana as a public holiday in accordance with the public holidays (Amendment) Act 2019, (Act 968).

The Day is to celebrate the Founders of Ghana and afford Ghanaians an opportunity to reflect on the sacrifices of their forebears in the fight for independence.

Activities for the Day are also expected to encourage others to commit their lives to sacrifice for the nation.

The Speaker recounted a meeting between Dr. Nkrumah and members of the UGCC at Saltpond in the Central Region where he said Dr. Nkrumah rejected a proposal for the promotion of fundamental human rights.

Present at the public lecture were Ministers of State, the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, and traditional and religious rulers.

The public lecture was chaired by the Overlord of Dagbon, Abukari Mahama II.

By Melvin Tarlue