Women Choice Awards Africa Hosts Conference

Global Ovations, producers for the annual Women’s Choice Awards Africa, will hold its first virtual conference dubbed ‘Africa CEOs and Business Executive Conference’.

This will be under the theme: ‘Empowering Women From Local Prominence To Global Relevance’.

This conference is a way to bring together women from across the African continent for a day filled with professional development and networking opportunities.

The conference aims to involve women in leadership across the African continent by bringing them together with experts and sectorial players; thus providing a great opportunity for industry leaders and leading CEOs to share their views and to interact with participants.

This will be held on Zoom.

It has a line-up of Africa’s business leaders and change agents with the likes of Nokuthula Monaheng, Director at Kintsugi Marketing in South Africa as the moderator .The speakers include Dr. Adrinne Johnson , CEO of Infinity Global Connections (USA); Neveen Dominic, CEO of Neveen Dominic Cosmetics Canada; Anita Erskine, Lead at Anita Erskine’s Holdings; Roberta Annan, Managing Director of RACP; Cynthia Eyram Ofri Drumfuo, Group Head, Marketing & Corporation Affairs at Hollard Ghana, and Adeline Antwi Asante, Brand Manager at Dark & Lovely and Garnier Ghana.

The conference is scheduled for this August 12, 2020 live on Zoom with meeting ID: +718 9003 2081 and password: OGi6nk. 10:30am.

Meanwhile, Mr. Gideon Raji and Mrs. Yorda Shenen, the executive producers of the awards, indicated that this year’s edition of the award will be hosted in September 2020.