50 Cent Lashes Out At Emmy Awards For Not Nominating ‘Power’

50 Cent

50 Cent has lashed out at the organisers of the Emmy Awards after his crime drama series ‘Power’ failed to receive any nominations.

The nominations for this year’s Emmy Awards were announced last week, with ‘Better Call Saul’, ‘Stranger Things’, ‘Killing Eve’, ‘The Mandalorian’ and ‘Ozark’ among those recognised for the category of outstanding drama series, but ‘Power’ received no mention in any category for the awards.

Reacting, the rapper took to his Instagram account on Wednesday to slam the organizers of the Emmy Award. He said, “OK here it is Emmy’s, My Black ass for your consideration to kiss.

“To hell with your organization I only care about NAACP Awards.”

Also, in 2019, the rapper had called out the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences and accused the organisers of snubbing his series due to racism.

“The EMMY’s can kiss my black ass in slow motion. “They are all bunch of Bengay my back hurt smelling ass old people anyway. “I will like to say it’s racial. That’s the easy way to get out of things. I just think [the voters] overlook it,” he said.

The drama series, which began in 2014 and ran for six seasons before coming to an end in February this year, previously won in the categories of outstanding drama series, outstanding supporting actress in a drama series (Naturi Naughton) and outstanding actor in a drama series (Omari Hardwick) at the NAACP Awards.