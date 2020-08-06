‘You Will Forever Be The Centre Of My World’

Adwoa Safo with her husband

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Dome Kwabenya and Minister of Procurement, Adwoa Safo, says she lives every day of her life thanking her God for the kind of man she is married to.

Speaking in an emotional message she penned down on her Instagram page to mark their one-year marriage anniversary, she described her husband, Hanny Mouhtiseb, as a “wonderful man” who will forever be at the centre of her world.

“You are like a box of crayons. You always bring a touch of colour into my life. You complement me so well that the world barely sees my flaws.

When I met you, I had no idea how vibrant my world would become and I have lived every day thanking the Heavens for giving me such a wonderful man like you. Trust me, the sun may be the centre of the universe, but you will forever be the centre of my entire world,” she stated.

“You have given me so much love and comfort over the years and I am eternally grateful. Not only are you always on my mind, but you will forever be in my heart. A husband as loving as you is hard to find, and I plan on spending the rest of my days being grateful we found each other,” she added.

“Happy anniversary to us darling and I am glad you brought meaning and joy into my life. May our marriage be filled with every perfect gift that we could ever wish for and always know that I WILL ALWAYS LOVE YOU MY DEAREST HANNY,” she concluded.

The MP dominated the headlines last year when she got married to the businessman at a private ceremony. Wednesday marked exactly a year since they tied the knot.

By Francis Addo