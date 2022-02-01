Ghana’s NPA Shares Ideas With Kenya Counterparts

Chief Executive Officer of Ghana’s petroleum downstream regulator, National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Dr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid has led a delegation on experimental study visit to the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) of Kenya.

The visit was to strengthen NPA’s relationship with peer regulators on the African continent and share experiences for the mutual benefit of citizens.

The tour also gave the Ghana delegation which includes some members of the Board opportunity to also meet Daniel Kiptoo, EPRA Director-General, and his team in Nairobi, capital of Kenya.

Some of issues discussed by the two entities include petroleum price deregulation policy, LPG distribution, planning of petroleum product importation, exportation, fuel adulteration, modern enforcement methods among others.

EPRA regulates the entire energy sector and has oversight responsibilities over both the petroleum upstream and downstream sectors, as well as electricity and other energy generation, including renewable energy sources in Kenya

Neighbouring countries such as Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi and the Democratic Republic of Congo also import petroleum products through Kenya’s pipeline system.

Kenya operates an efficient network of petroleum product pipelines connecting its port city of Mombasa to the capital Nairobi and other counties in the country.

A new and modern oil jetty with the capacity to accommodate up to four vessels at a go is 95 per cent completed and ready to be commissioned in March in Mombasa.

It is expected to handle 20 times more vessels than the current one.

As part of the visit, the delegation visited key petroleum facilities and institutions.

The NPA delegation met industry groups including the oil marketers who are the main importers and traders of petroleum products in the country.

By Vincent Kubi