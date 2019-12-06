Ghana’s Queen Needs Help At Miss World 2019

Rebecca Kwabi

Rebecca Kwabi, Miss Ghana 2019 and Ghana’s representative at the ongoing 2019 Miss World pageant, needs extra push by way of votes from her home country to make Ghana proud.

The grand finale of the 69th edition of the Miss World pageant is scheduled to take place in London on December 14, 2019.

Currently, different contestants from various countries around the world, including the Ghanaian queen, have been going through various activities to help secure a place at the finale of the world’s most prestigious pageant, but they also need support from their countries via voting.

Rebecca is one of the contestants who are lagging behind with 0.12% points. She needs more votes to secure her bid to make Ghana proud.

The process to vote is quite simple. One can just visit www.missworld.com, sign up and… the person is good to vote,” the Miss Ghana Organisation announced on Instagram.

Rebecca is a student whose ambition is to open a fashion school and have her own fashion line. Her hobbies include dancing, sports, aerobics and swimming. Rebecca comes from a family of seven, and she is very close with them. The proudest moment of her life was winning a modelling contest alongside her twin sister. Rebecca’s life motto is ‘stay positive, be happy, live free’.

She believes she can bring home the Miss World crown, but with support from her county.

Meanwhile, this year Miss World has been hit by controversy over model Veronika Didusenko, who was crowned Miss Ukraine in 2018.

Four days after she won the title, the pageant officials took away her title because she is a mom, which violates the pageant’s policies. The rules of Miss World state that a contestant cannot be someone who has a child.

But on Saturday, more than a year after Didusenko was stripped of her title, the model announced on Instagram that she is taking legal action against Miss World, calling its policy prohibiting mothers from competing “discriminatory.” In an interview with the BBC published Sunday, Didusenko said she wants to “make sure the rules of Miss World move with the times” and hopes the pageant updates its rules to “reflect women’s reality today.”

By Francis Addo