Ghana’s Rita Nkansah Boateng To Officiate CAF Women’s Champions League Qualifier

Rita Nkansah Boateng (L)

GHANAIAN REFEREE Rita Nkansah Boateng has been appointed to handle the CAF Women’s Champions League WAFU B qualifying clash between AS Garde Nationale du Niger and USFA of Burkina Faso.

Nkansah Boateng, a hardworking FIFA referee, is expected to bring to bear her experience from the Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League and other international assignments.

She will lead a team of officials drawn from across the sub-region, with Ghana’s Patricia Kyeraa serving as Assistant I, Nigeria’s Faith Agbons as Assistant II, and Abigail Alaba Olufunmilayo Abigael, also from Nigeria, acting as the fourth official.

The match will be supervised by Baptista Mariette Mahutongnon Toï of Benin, who takes on the role of Match Commissioner, while referee assessor duties fall to Fafolahan Rachel.

Klussey Delali Yvette from Togo will serve as the General Coordinator, and Aubierge Immaculée Sènan Agabkou will contribute as part of the Technical Study Group.

Ghana’s Matilda Dimedo has also been named as the Media Officer for the encounter.

CAF has also appointed Tshela Christiane Gobey from Côte d’Ivoire as Security Officer, Yves Gontran Lobah, also from Côte d’Ivoire, as Medical Officer, and Sabine Marie Isabelle Tall Zoungrana of Burkina Faso as Safeguarding Officer.

Their combined presence is expected to ensure the match is conducted under the highest standards of organization, safety, and fairness.

Nkansah Boateng’s appointment underlines CAF’s growing confidence in Ghanaian referees on the continental stage and highlights the increasingly important role women officials are playing in shaping the future of African football.

BY Wletsu Ransford