795 Youth Graduate Under YEA-Police Community Protection Programme

The Youth Employment Agency (YEA), in collaboration with the Ghana Police Service, has graduated 795 young men and women under its Community Protection Assistants (CPA) programme, aimed at tackling youth unemployment while strengthening community policing nationwide.

The passing-out parade for the new batch was held at the Ho Police Training School in the Volta Region.

The Community Protection Assistants initiative followed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed on May 19, 2025, between YEA and the Ghana Police Service, under the supervision of the Minister for the Interior, Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka. The programme targets young Ghanaians aged between 18 and 35, offering them basic training in policing to support law enforcement and enhance safety in their communities.

The Volta Regional Minister, Mr. James Gunu, commended the graduates for their discipline throughout the training period, and urged them to maintain professionalism and integrity as they assume frontline roles in crime prevention.

“The Volta Region is becoming an investment destination, and your passing-out will help promote peace, law enforcement and security, while providing job opportunities. You must be diligent and serve with commitment,” he urged the recruits.

The Regional Minister further assured that the Volta Regional Coordinating Council would provide the necessary support to ensure effective police visibility and the protection of lives and property.

Deputy CEO of YEA, Ms. Prisca Sedinam Keteshie, emphasised that the CPA initiative is not only a job creation avenue but also a crucial support system for the Ghana Police Service in delivering on its mandate.

“The CPA module offers an initial two-year contract with the opportunity for absorption into the Police Service upon meeting the required standards. We expect you to serve with dedication, integrity and professionalism, while safeguarding the image of the Service,” she pointed out.

The Volta Regional Police Commander, DCOP Wisdom Akorli, praised the resilience of the recruits, noting that their training covered community policing, ethics, client management, traffic control, criminal law, intelligence gathering, women’s rights, and physical drills.

He stated the critical role of CPAs in building trust between the police and communities, aiding crime prevention, and supporting public safety campaigns through neighbourhood watch schemes, educational talks, and outreach programmes.

The 795 graduates, drawn from the Volta, Oti, and Eastern regions, will now be deployed to various communities across their regions to enhance police visibility and contribute to efforts aimed at safeguarding lives and property.

FROM Daniel K. Orlando, Ho