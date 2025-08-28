Taskforce Arrests 8 Galamsey Operators, Destroys Over 150 Tents In Atwima Mponua

One of the machines in flames

A joint security taskforce led by the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Atwima Mponua, Isshaq Ibrahim, has carried out a major operation against illegal mining activities (galamsey) in the district, leading to the arrest of eight persons.

The operation, which took place at Agogoso near Nyinahin, targeted illegal miners who had taken over portions of the Agogoso River and the River Offin, both of which serve as vital water sources for thousands of residents within the district and beyond.

According to officials, the taskforce destroyed 15 changfan machines used for mining in rivers, set ablaze over 150 makeshift tents serving as accommodation for the miners, and seized more than 100 pumping machines and 15 metal detectors. An “executor” believed to have been coordinating some of the illegal activities was also picked up during the exercise.

Speaking to the press after the operation, Mr. Ibrahim explained that the exercise forms part of renewed efforts by the Atwima Mponua District Assembly and the security agencies to clamp down on galamsey, which continues to threaten water bodies, farmlands, and the environment.

“The move was aimed at protecting the sanctity of the river that serves thousands across the Atwima Mponua District. We cannot sit idle while a few selfish individuals destroy the very resources that sustain life and livelihoods here,” the DCE stressed.

Mr. Ibrahim, who has consistently championed the fight against illegal mining in the district, cautioned that the Assembly, together with security agencies, will not relent in flushing out all galamsey operators. He warned individuals and groups who still engage in illegal mining activities within the district to desist immediately or face the full rigours of the law.

He also appealed to residents to support the fight by providing information and refraining from shielding illegal miners.

“This fight cannot be won by government alone. Our people must rise to protect our rivers, forests, and farms. If we lose these resources to galamsey, our future generations will suffer the consequences,” he emphasised.

The menace of illegal mining has been a major challenge for successive governments in Ghana, with Atwima Mponua District being one of the most affected areas in the Ashanti Region due to the abundance of mineral deposits and the presence of major rivers. Environmental experts have consistently warned that the destruction of water bodies through galamsey poses serious threats to agriculture, safe drinking water, and the overall health of communities.

Residents who witnessed the exercise expressed satisfaction and commended the taskforce for the bold action, urging that such interventions be sustained and not treated as a one-off event.

The eight suspects arrested during the operation are currently in police custody assisting with investigations, while the seized equipment remains under the watch of security agencies.