Ghana’s Young Roboticists Shine In China

Ghanaian students proudly displaying their flags during the awards ceremony in Wuzhen, China

Some young Ghanaian students have made the nation proud after emerging as standout performers at the world’s premier youth robotics championship held recently in Wuzhen, China.

The ENJOY AI Global Robotics Finals featured participants from 62 countries.

The 62-member Ghanaian delegation, which was made up of learners aged 6 to 16, teachers, parents and school leaders, was coordinated by The MakersPlace, a leading Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) organisation in Ghana.

The student competitors were drawn from Ahtoo Montessori School (Accra), Oyster Academy (Tema), Globen School, Christ the King International School, Hallmark International School (Haatso) and Greater Grace School in the Central Region.

Ghana delivered a commanding performance, finishing as second runner-up to host nation China in the fiercely contested Robot Game Category, becoming the only African country to secure an award in that segment.

Judges praised the team for their technical dexterity, collaborative spirit and resilience under pressure.

The group also clinched the coveted Team Spirit Award, presented to delegations that demonstrate discipline, unity and perseverance in navigating both strategic and technological hurdles.

Officials at the event commended the Ghanaian side for maintaining high energy and determination throughout the competition.

Kenya joined Ghana on the continental honours list, picking up awards in Smart Design and Creativity.

Ghana’s presence in Wuzhen also carried a strong cultural resonance. Students from Ahtoo Montessori School opened the ceremony with a vibrant display of Ghanaian tradition, performing a choreographed dance to Nat Brew’s classic song “Wogbe”.

The performance drew loud applause from international delegates and offered a colourful introduction to Ghana’s cultural heritage.

At the opening ceremony, The MakersPlace received the 2025 ENJOY AI Excellent Organiser Award in recognition of its role in hosting the ENJOY AI African Open earlier this year in Accra.

The citation highlighted the organisation’s leadership in mobilising volunteers, schools, government agencies and sponsors to expand robotics and artificial intelligence (AI) education across Ghana and the sub-region.

As a STEM.org–accredited institution, The MakersPlace plays a central role in bridging Ghana’s digital skills gap by providing hands-on robotics, coding and AI training for learners and teachers, developing home-grown STEM programmes and leading the country’s participation in top-tier global competitions.

On the back of Ghana’s strong showing in China, African National Organisers unanimously selected Accra to host the ENJOY AI 2026 African Open from September 24-25 next year.

The event is expected to draw teams from across the continent, with organisers projecting expanded participation and early engagement with sponsors.

A Daily Guide Report