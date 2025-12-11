Fallen Police Officers Remembered

President John Mahama consoling families of the fallen heroes

Some 20 police officers who passed away on duty this year were celebrated through a memorial day observation activity which included wreath laying and flag raising.

The 20 departed souls include one female and 19 males. Out of these, six will have their names engraved on the Wall of Honour and the remaining 14 in the Memorial Book of Honour.

They are G/L/CPL Kwadzokpo Bismark Kwasi, who drowned on January 27 in a mining pit while on duty; G/Const Tigwe Bazen John, who died on March 3 in a road traffic accident; G/Const Taylor Jessey Nii died on September 12 in a road accident; and G/Const John Kwabena Dogbe drowned on February 4 in a river.

G/Const Kwofie Isaac was shot dead on March 22 while off duty in the operation theatre; G/Const Rockson George was also shot dead on April 13; G/L/CPL Kelvin Rashid Allandu died in a road motor accident on March 22 as were G/L/CPL James Kofi Atie on April 13 and G/L/CPL Stephen Kojo Kankam. G/L/CPL Nicholas Aqualas Asangalisah died in a bullion van accident on September 7.

Also dying in road accidents were G/CPL Francis Abazen on September 25, and G/Const Aboagye Gideon on January 31.

Inspr. Alfred Naamwinkuu Kuuzaa was fatally shot on February 26 while on election duties, DSP Rosemond Asante Yeboah died in a road traffic accident on May 12, ASP Rasaki Yaya on May 3 was shot in a friendly fire incident while on duty, G/CPL Ebenezer Annan died in a road traffic accident on September 25, G/Const. Thomas Boadu died in a road traffic incident on September 25, G/Sgt. Albert Appiah on November 18 fell unconscious while on duty and subsequently died, and G/L/CPL Emmanuel Kwao Amoah on November 26 reported sick during training and was pronounced dead after being rushed to the hospital.

The memorial day, which was held at the National Police Training School in Tesano, Accra, was under the theme, “Remembering Our Fallen Heroes; Gone But Not Forgotten,” had in attendance President John Dramani Mahama, Minister for the Interior, Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Christian Tetteh Yohuno, Director General of Criminal Investigation Department (CID), COP Lydia Yaako Donkor, members of the Police Management Board and bereaved families.

Per the tradition of the service, President Mahama led the lighting of the perpetual flame as a tribute to the fallen police officers, representing eternal remembrance, respect, and the enduring spirit of their service and sacrifice.

President Mahama further led the laying of wreaths, together with the IGP, Christian Tetteh Yohuno and members of the bereaved family. He proceeded to sign a book of condolences and further exchanged pleasantries with the bereaved families present.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke