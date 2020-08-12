GHATOF Urges Members To Adhere To Standard Operating Procedures

Akwasi Agyemang, CEO of GTA

The Ghana Tourism Federation (GHATOF) has appealed to its members to adhere to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) outlined by the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Madam Bella Ayayee Ahu, President of GHATOF, in a statement issued on Monday, asked the members to show responsibility in combating the Covid-19 pandemic.

It indicated that the research and advocacy team of GHATOF led by its executive secretary, Mr. Emmanuel Frimpong, on a tour to spots and bars in Accra following the lifting of the ban on their operations in the wake of Covid-19, was not satisfied with its observations.

According to the statement, the team visited open spots and bars at Awoshie, Kwashieman, Kaneshie, Dansoman, Adabraka, Osu, Spintex, Teshie Nungua Sakumono and Shalom Spot, all in Accra, and was unpleased with their commitment to the fight against the pandemic.

“The general observation of the team was not too encouraging. Most of these opened spot and bar operators did not pay much attention to the SOPs prescribed by the GTA and the health protocols by the World Health Organization,” the statement said.

It said some of the places the team visited did not have Veronica buckets, no Covid-19 posters to prompt customers to wash their hands with soap under running water, no hand sanitizers at most places, customers walked in and out without nose masks or face shield.

“Strangely, a number of attendants at these places waited on customers without their nose-masks on. Practicing of social distance was poorly observed,” it added.

It, therefore, appealed to all operators and the public who visited such places to adhere to all the SOPs put out by the regulator (GTA), and be committed to the fight against the pandemic.

It said GHATOF would continue to engage and collaborate with the GTA to monitor and ensure businesses in the tourism and hospitality sector adhered to social distancing rules and other Covid-19 preventive measures.

GHATOF is the umbrella body for all private players in the tourism sector in the country.