GhIE, PMI Collaborate For Professional Devt

Ing.Kwabena Bempong and George Asamani (middle) exchanging pleasantries while other officials look on

The Ghana Institution of Engineering (GhIE) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Project Management Institute (PMI) to enhance the professional development of engineering practitioners.

The MoU is also expected to provide engineers with cutting-edge expertise and skills, allowing them to flourish in their professional lives.

In his remarks, Ing. Kwabena Bempong, President of GhIE, stated that successful engineering requires not just technical expertise, but also excellent project management abilities to ensure that projects are completed on time, within budget, and to the highest quality standards.

He stated that as part of the agreement, GhIE members would benefit from having access to PMI’s extensive resources, which include low-cost programmes and educational materials.

He stated that the collaboration between the two institutions would provide a platform for the exchange of ideas, best practices, and innovative solutions, enhancing learning and excellence in the engineering profession while ‘creating a matrix of expertise to tackle some of the most pressing challenges in engineering’.

Managing Director of PMI for Sub-saharan Africa, George Asamani stated that PMI believes in using the skill and discipline of Project Management to make an impact in the world with the objective of working together with governments, company’s youths to project Africa.

He said given the role played by the engineers in the development of the continent, the partnership aims to support the engineering community in Ghana by providing tools, including certification for professionals.

He said though Artificial Intelligence has disrupted some professions in recent times, Project Management professionals have utilised AI assisted tools to enable them to estimate more accurately.

Mr. Asamani further indicated that it was important for such a collaboration to enable professionals such as engineers to tap into the depth of knowledge from PMI in the execution of projects.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah