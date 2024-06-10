GFA Boss, Accra Mayor Plant Trees

FA boss with shovel, looking on is Accra Mayor (2nd R)

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku, on Friday joined the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) to plant trees as part of the 2024 Green Ghana Day.

The initiative was on the theme, ‘Growing for a Greener Tomorrow’.

The GFA boss joined the Mayor of Accra, Madam Elizabeth Kwatsoe Tawiah Sackey, and her staff to plant trees at the precincts of the Supreme Court of Ghana Buildings in Accra.

The tree planting exercise, which forms part of activities to commemorate this year’s Green Ghana Day aims to protect the environment and complement the Government’s aggressive afforestation and reforestation programme to restore the country’s vegetation cover.

The initiative, which was introduced in 2021 by President Akufo-Addo, aims at creating enhanced national awareness of the necessity for collective action towards the restoration of degraded landscapes in the country.

Mr. Kurt Okraku underscored the need for Ghanaian citizens to cultivate the habit of tree planting to help improve the vegetative cover and combat the effects of greenhouse gases, whilst providing oxygen and shade.

He said sustained efforts at planting trees will contribute significantly to the global attempts to reduce carbon emissions and mitigate the effects of climate change.

The initiative is also expected to reduce storms and runoffs often witnessed within Accra anytime it rains heavily.

The national project is targeted at 10 million trees planted across farm lands, around farm boundaries, degraded watershed areas, road medians, within recreational grounds and parks among others, in order to achieve a greener and more sustainable future.

The Green Ghana Day has been instituted by government as part of measures to mitigate the negative effects of climate change and restore degraded landscapes across the count

The GFA President, who was accompanied by the Head of Public Relations and Strategy Neil Armstrong-Mortagbe, and Senior Communications Manager, Patrick Akoto, participated fully in the 2024 Green Ghana Day.

From The Sports Desk