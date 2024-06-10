Otto Addo Condemns Bamako Booing

Otto Addo

Ghana Black Stars Coach, Otto Addo, has condemned Mali fans for booing their players (Mali) following their 2-1 defeat to Ghana on Thursday before home fans.

The Black Stars fought from a goal down to post a win in their crucial FIFA 2026 World Cup qualifier in Bamako, Mali.

The vital away win in front of a fanatic home crowd at the Stade du 26 Mars propelled Ghana to second place in Group I.

And after guiding Ghana to the infamous victory, he said at the press conference, “Mali has a good team. I don’t think it’s fair for the fans to boo the team. This was an even game, to be honest. Our substitutions won the game.”

The Bamako conquest places Ghana second in Group I, with six points from three games.

The Black Stars, who face their Central African Republic (CAR) counterparts, will be looking to maintain their momentum and secure their spot in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, scheduled for the USA, Canada and Mexico.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum