Expect Fireworks In Kumasi – Reks Brobby

Founding president of the Ghana Fastest Human Race project, Reks Brobby, has promised ‘fireworks’ in the Kumasi meet scheduled for Saturday at the Baba Yara Stadium.

The Kumasi meet precedes the final of finals of this year’s project, and it is expected to attract athletes from the Ashanti, Ahafo and Volta regions.

Athletes will battle for supremacy and honours in the U-15 boys and girls, U-18 boys and girls, seniors and 18 and over.

The Ghana Fastest Human Race project president said, “Expect fireworks in Kumasi, you know this is the final open meet before the final of finals so the stakes are very high. We the organisers are ready; we are reliably informed that the athletes are fired up for the competition as well.”

The Ghana Fastest Human Race project, birthed a more a decade was aimed at reviving short distance running in schools has received major support from Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) and Adidas.

Other supporting sponsors are GOIL, Moringa King, Kriate Lynk, Pippa’s Gym, Wrenco Printing.

At stake for athletes who will distinguish themselves are certificates, medals and trophies.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum