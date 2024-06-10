Baba Yara Ready For Ghana-CAR World Cup Qualifier

Baba Yara Sports Stadium

Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the National Sports Authority (NSA) in Ashanti Region, Mrs. Patience Mensah, has confirmed that Baba Yara Stadium has undergone an extensive maintenance work ahead of the much-anticipated 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier between the Black Stars and Central African Republic today.

In an exclusive interview with Ben Osei Bonsu on Kickoff on GuideRadio 91.5FM, Mrs. Mensah has emphasised that every event at the stadium has been temporarily put on hold to pave way for maintenance work on the pitch.

“The National Sports Authority has suspended all activities in the stadium for the pitch experts to treat the pitch to meet the required standard for the game, and I must say we’ve been working on the pitch for the past seven days and I believe it’s 100 percent ready for the match on Monday,” she said.

Baba Yara Stadium was built in 1957 and opened in 1959 and currently the largest Stadium in Ghana with a seating capacity of 40,528.

Despite its rich and undisputed history of hosting high profile international matches, the facility has faced many challenges including non functioning scoreboard but as the competitive match between Ghana and Central African Republic approaches, Mrs. Mensah said the Scoreboard and the pitch have been maintained, since the upcoming game is a FIFA sanctioned game.

The PRO added, “The scoreboard has been fixed and I can say it is working.”

The Black Stars are currently third on the standings with six points following their fascinating 2-1 victory over Mali in Bamako last week.

As the Black Stars gear up for another mouthwatering 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying match, Ghanaian fans can be rest assured that the Baba Yara stadium is set for another expected thrilling match in Ghana’s journey to securing a fifth FIFA WORLD-CUP appearance scheduled for the US, Canada and Mexico.