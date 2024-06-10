Bawumia Shakes NPP World Bank Ahead of Veep Announcement

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

The flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has ignited a wave of enthusiasm among party loyalists as he embarks on a significant three-day tour of the Ashanti region.

This crucial trip marks an essential step in rallying support and reinvigorating the party’s base ahead of the upcoming general elections.

Dr Bawumia kickstarted his regional expedition in a grand fashion, commencing with a vibrant walk alongside fervent party supporters. The walkthrough signalled the beginning of a series of engagements planned during his stay in the area, including interactions with various interest groups such as the business community, clergy, and artisans.

The pinnacle of his itinerary in the Ashanti Region will be a special meeting with artisans from the Suame Magazine industrial cluster, amplifying his connection with key sectors of the local economy.

The Vice President’s presence at the heart of this vital industrial hub underlines his commitment to engaging with grassroots contributors to Ghana’s economic prosperity.

In a remarkable display of solidarity and support, hundreds of eager supporters had already gathered outside the Ahodwo residence of Dr Bawumia by dawn on Monday, eagerly awaiting his appearance.

The crowd swelled in numbers by the minute, with thousands present by 7:00 am when the Vice President emerged from his residence for the monumental journey that spanned approximately 3 kilometers to the True Vine Hotel from Atinga Junction.

“This crowd is a manifestation that the stronghold of the ruling party has not flopped,” remarked the Deputy Minister of Defence and Member of Parliament for Atwima Kwawonma, Kofi Amankwah-Manu, underscoring the unwavering support and fervour exhibited by the party faithful.

Accompanying Dr Bawumia were prominent figures within the NPP ranks, including the Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, and Education Minister Dr Osei Yaw Adutwum, among other distinguished party stalwarts.

Their presence alongside the Vice President symbolized unity and cohesion within the party hierarchy, reinforcing a sense of purpose and determination as they strive towards their shared vision for Ghana’s progress.

As the political terrain heats up in anticipation of the upcoming elections, Dr Bawumia’s strategic move to fortify the party’s foundation in the Ashanti Region underscores his commitment to bolstering support and solidifying relationships with constituents. With pundits predicting a tightly contested electoral battle, the outcome of Dr Bawumia’s proactive engagement in this critical region could prove decisive in shaping the party’s prospects moving forward.

By Vincent Kubi