Bawumia Supports Black Stars With GHC500K

Vice President, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia, has donated an amount of GH₵ 500,000 to the Black Stars ahead of their FIFA 2026 World Cup qualifying match against Central Africa Republic at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi tonight.

The donation, which was done today, June 10, 2024, when Dr. Bawumia visited the team in Kumasi is towards the preparation of the team ahead of the crucial encounter.

Addressing the players and the technical team, Dr. Bawumia charged the team to ensure they make the country proud by beating their opponent.

“I am honored and privileged to have the opportunity to pass by to say hello and to wish you the very best for tonight on behalf of myself and more importantly the President of the Republic and all Ghanaians to say that we are solidly behind you tonight.

“We just want to say all the best. God bless you. The Red, Gold, and Green of the country with the black star, is fully behind you and we’re going to pray for you and support you to beat the Central Africa Republic,” he said.

The game is expected to kick off at 7pm at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

By Vincent Kubi