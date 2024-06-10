Kwaisey Pee Alleges Efya, Stonebwoy, Others Refuse Collaboration With Him

Kwaisey Pee and Stonebwoy

Highlife star Kwaisey Pee has alleged that prominent musicians like Stonebwoy and Efya are among those refusing to collaborate with him because of his social media following.

Speaking to Nana Romeo on Accra 100.5 FM’s Ayekoo Ayekoo, Kwaisey Pee shared his frustrations over the emphasis on social media numbers in the music industry.

“When I was trying to get a collaboration from Efya, Stonebwoy, and the others, they didn’t want to do it because, one, they are checking your numbers on social media,” he explained.

The highlife artist emphasized that many of his fans are not active on social media, which he believes should not determine an artist’s worth or collaboration potential.

To support his point, Kwaisey Pee mentioned iconic musicians like Daddy Lumba, Kojo Antwi, and Amakye Dede, who, despite having massive popularity, do not boast large social media followings.

“Visit their pages and see the number of followers they have,” he challenged, arguing that today’s stars, such as Kuami Eugene, have higher social media numbers because their age group is more internet-savvy.

Kwaisey Pee urged the audience to imagine turning down a collaboration with legends like Daddy Lumba because of social media numbers, calling such a stance “sick” and touching his temple for emphasis.

He expressed his frustration with the industry’s current focus, stating, “Sometimes I get really upset, and then again, people will come to me and make some unnecessary or useless comments that the guy feels bitter. I don’t feel bitter. I’m telling you the truth.”

He continued, “If you speak the truth in Ghana, they say you are bitter. The country is sick. There are diverse sicknesses in the country, in the mind. They are sick in the mind. There are a lot of mental health issues in Ghana we don’t take seriously. Nana, people are sick in the mind.”

Returning to his original concern, Kwaisey Pee stressed the importance of talent, experience, and years in the industry over social media followers. “Some of us, our followers are not on social media.

Excuse me to say, some may have even died. So if you expect me to get 500,000 followers before you collaborate with me, you’re a sick person,” he reiterated.

The “Me Hia Odo” hitmaker concluded by emphasizing that all that is necessary to partner with someone is their talent, experience, and years in the industry, not their social media presence.