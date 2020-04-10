GHOne Apologizes For Showing Porno During President’s Address On Covid- 19

A private network, GHOne TV has apologized for showing X-rated content on its channel as part of a program called DUVET, few minutes into President Akufo-Addo’s address on Ghana’s progress against Covid-19 on Thursday.

Many Ghanaians were shocked to see a hardcore pornographic content on the EIB Network in their bid to watch President Akufo-Addo’s address on the channel.

The station was heavily criticized on social media on Thursday evening as a result.

A statement by Nana Aba Anamoah, Ag. General Manager, GHOne TV described the incident as “unfortunate.”

It said that those behind the broadcast will be punished.

“GHOne TV wishes to sincerely apologise to its cherished viewers on the unfortunate turn of events regarding your favourite late night programme, DUVET, a few hours ago .

Even though the show is X-rated, we concede that the nature of the content tonight was inappropriate,” it stated.

“Meanwhile, tonight’s edition was taken off a few minutes into the show. The President’s 6th address on government’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic was fully aired.

Whilst we promise that this incident will not repeat itself, we will also ensure that the officers responsible for this mishap will be sanctioned. Kindly accept our apology, with any inconvenience caused, deeply regretted,” it indicated.

By Francis Addo