Universal Studios Extend Park Closures To May 31

Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios have extended their park closures to at least May 31, 2020.

The decision is due to the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus.

Pay Cuts

According to NBC Universal, there is likely to be pay cuts for all of its most full-time employees and furloughs for its part-time workers.

In a statement on Thursday, April 9, the firm explained that “Our team members will be paid at 100 percent through April 19, but as we enter a more prolonged closure period, we need to take additional measures.”

It explained that beginning April 20, “nearly all our team members” will see 20% pay cuts, with a small group of team members continuing at normal pay.

It added that “We have also made the difficult decision that we will furlough our part-time hourly workers beginning May 3.”

The statement further indicated that “During this time, we will fully cover the cost of benefit plans for those team members who have them. All of these team members remain in our thoughts — and, while we don’t yet know when, we look forward to returning them to work one day.”

Universal Studios Hollywood is located in Universal City, CA

The closures affect the theme parks and Universal CityWalk at both destinations, with the Universal Orlando Resort hotels also suspending operations, according to reports.

Source: www.africanentertainment.com