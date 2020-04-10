Don’t Go To Easter -Akufo Addo Appeals To Ghanaians

President Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has urged Ghanaians and the Christian community in particular not to take part in this year’s edition of Easter celebrations from Friday April 10 to Monday April 13.

According to him, this would assist government’s efforts in stemming the spread of Covid-19 in Ghana.

In his sixth address to the nation on Thursday on the progress of measures taken to combat the coronavirus pandemic, he said although the efforts have been largely successful, the country was not yet “out of the woods.”

Therefore he has extended the 14-Day restrictions on movements in Accra and Kumasi by one more week from Monday, April 13, 2020.

“I appeal to you, let us, in the mean time, continue to comply with the measures,” he said.

“A few hours from now, Friday 10th April, Good Friday is the start of Easter, which is for us Christians, commemorates the unique sacrifice that our Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ made for our salvation on the cross of Calvary. The season is a good opportunity for all of us to reflect on that ultimate sacrifice and for each one of us also to make a sacrifice for the sake of humanity’s survival.

“We are used to attending Easter Conventions , making- merry, visiting friends and family, and having a good time.

Yes, like a lot of you, I was also looking forward to visiting Kwahu during this time of the year which I have been doing for several years. However I am urging all of us to do the exact opposite of what we have been used to for many years. Stay at home,” he appealed to Ghanaians not go out there to celebrate.

“I ask you to keep distance from your parents, grandparents and extended family, and sternly refuse to attend if you are invited. Your relatives will understand you are doing this out of love for them.

Please, make that sacrifice,” he added.

Ghana’s coronavirus case count stands at 378 as of Thursday, April 9, 2020.

According to the President although lockdown is harsh it has been critical in beating down Ghana’s coronavirus case count.

By Francis Addo