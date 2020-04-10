Covid-19: Empress Adorye Gives To The Needy

Gifty Empress Adorye

Gospel musician Gifty Empress Adorye together with her Empress Foundation has distributed food items worth thousands of Ghana cedis to the people of Kpone Katamanso.

The food items include drinks, water, rice, sugar, cooking oil among others.

This forms part of her social responsibility to give back to society especially the vulnerable in the community.

The gospel musician also distributed free hand sanitizers to the people to prevent the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The occasion saw a variety of mouth-watering dishes served with soft-drinks amidst fun.

In what appeared to be a party mood, the people who were full of smiles thanked Gifty Adorye and her foundation for the donation.

Addressing the people, Gifty Adorye stated that the donation is to fulfil one of the core mandates of her foundation, which is to be a blessing to the less-privileged in society.

She indicated that her foundation intends to extend this gesture to other communities in the country, urging those who have been blessed with wealth to extend a helping hand to others.

She used the opportunity to educate the people about the guidelines outlined by the World Health Organisation (WHO) which include social distancing, hand washing and wearing the appropriate face masks to prevent contracting the COVID-19.

She urged them to observe personal hygiene to stop the spread of the deadly disease.

The gospel musician was grateful to her sponsors who responded positively.

Empress Gifty, who is married to Hopeson Adorye, a politician, is one of the seasoned award-winning Ghanaian gospel musicians, credited with a number of hit songs.

She has won a number of awards including artiste of the year in the 2018 National Gospel Music Awards.

In 2019 she led the nomination list in the Maranatha Global Worship Music Awards in Kenya.

By George Clifford Owusu