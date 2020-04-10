Rihanna’s Father Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Father of US singer, Rihanna, Ronald Fenty, has tested positive for coronavirus.

As a result, Mr Fenty has expressed fear that he may die.

Mr Fenty is 66 years old and hails from Barbados.

Rihanna has reportedly sent him a ventilator.

He has thanked Rihanna who is known in private life as Robyn Fenty – for checking up on him daily.

The father and daughter have in the past had rough times in their relationship, with Rihanna suing Mr Fenty

for reportedly using her name to improve his entertainment business, without her permission.

By Melvin Tarlue