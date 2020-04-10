99-year-old WWII Veteran Survives Covid-19

The coronavirus situation in the United States looks grim in general but there is one amazing success story coming out.

Reports in the US say a 99-year-old World War II veteran has survived coronavirus.

According to CNN,

Albert Chambers was a guard of honor by nurses as he was discharged from hospital.

Reports say the survival is turning 100 years old in July this year.

He was accordingly treated for the virus at Tickhill Road Hospital in Doncaster, northern England, where he spent about three weeks.

By Melvin Tarlue