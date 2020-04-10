Chobi Ghana Donates To Rebecca Foundation’s Covid-19 Campaign

Officials of Chobi Ghana and items donated to the First Lady

Chobi Ghana, an agro-chemicals company has donated 300 boxes of food items to First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo’s Foundation to support the vulnerable in society amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Rebecca Foundation launched a ‘Relief Boxes Challenge’ on April 2 to support national efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Ghana.

It has since supported the most vulnerable women and identifiable groups including Kayayei, the aged, the destitute and single mothers who are adversely impacted by the current Covid-19 situation.

The Foundation has so far provided food and basic hygiene products to the aforementioned groups and their families.

Chobi Ghana is one of the companies that have so far supported the ‘Relief Boxes Challenge’.

Making the donation at the First Lady’s office on Wednesday, April 8 , Head of Finance & Logistics at Chobi Ghana, Joseph Nanor, urged Ghanaians to take Covid-19 seriously and adhere to government’s measures to stem its spread.

“We are here in support of what we believe is a national call of duty championed by the First Lady of the Republic. Today we support the First Lady’s initiative with 300 boxes of food items. Each box has a bag of rice, a bag of sugar, a bottle of oil and a tin of milo. Once again, thank you, Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo, for this great initiative,” he also added.

Chobi Ghana limited is an agro-chemicals company which has been working for the last 5years to support government’s agenda for food security and agricultural productivity both in the Cocoa Sector and with The Ministry of Food and Agriculture.