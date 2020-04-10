Covid-19 Relief: IPMC Supports 500 Households In Nima

Leading Information Technology Company, IPMC, has gone to the aid of some poor residents of Nima, a deprived community in Accra.

On Friday, April 10, which marks the beginning of Easter Celebrations this year, IPMC reached out to some 500 families in Nima with various food items.

The items included rice, cooking oil, tomato paste, among others.

The company also donated soaps to residents of the mostly Muslim dominated suburb for their Easter celebration and also to offer them relief during the period of Covid-19 in Ghana.

Accra is under a three weeks lockdown and most residents especially those in Nima are struggling to feed themselves.

IPMC was formed in 1992 and is considered one of West Africa’s largest IT companies.

By Melvin Tarlue