World Records 97,199 Covid-19 Deaths

Some 97,199 persons have lost their lives around the world due to the coronavirus.

This is according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Centre.

Some 1,619,495 persons have been infected globally, says the report.

However, the University has reported that an estimated 333,309 have recovered from the virus worldwide.

One of those who have recovered is a World War II veteran,Albert Chambers from the US.

DGN Online continues to monitor both the national and global situations.

By Melvin Tarlue