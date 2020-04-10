Exclusive: 15 Indians Contracts Coronavirus In Eastern Region

Sources have told DGN Online that some 15 Indians have contracted coronavirus in the Eastern Region.

According to our sources, the Indians are being kept at a camp in the region.

“15 new coronavirus cases in eastern region. All Indian nationals,” the source said.

“…And they are kept in the camp where they worked. No answers on what work they were doing, when they arrived, how many other Indians there were, and above all, have all Ghanaians around been tested as well?” one of our sources quizzed.

The Ghana Health Service remains tight-lipped over the matter.

Efforts to get the GHS to speak to the issue proved futile as officials declined to say whether or not the claim is true.

Sources say the Indians are working with Afcon Construction Company Limited, an Indian firm contracted to construct the Tema-Mpakadam rail line.

It is believed that one of the Indians came into Ghana with the virus and has since spread it.

