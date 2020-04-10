Sunda Donates Toiletries To KATH

SUNDA Company Limited, a Chinese industrial company has joined the battle against Covid-19 by donating several boxes of assorted soaps and detergents to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in response to the coronavirus epidemic.

Medical soaps, cake soaps, wipes, washing powders and other detergents were among items handed over to the management of KATH to help tackle the respiratory disease that has brought the world to a standstill, taking a noticeable hit on business, social and religious activities.

Managing Director of the company, Patrick Zhang said the company would do its bit to support efforts to fight the Covid-19, and pledged that the company would always stand by the government to contain and deal with the spread of the virus as its corporate social responsibility.

According to the Sunda MD, even though business activities in Kumasi and Accra may have stopped temporarily, the company remains an important part of the local communities, and will do all it can to support doctors and community workers, until the battle is won against the virus.

The Chief Executive Officer of KATH, Dr. Oheneba Owusu Danso, who received the items, expressed gratitude to the management of the Sunda.

He said the items, valued at GHȼ30,000, would go a long way to enhance the hands washing measures at the hospital.

He called on other corporate organisations to emulate the gesture of Sunda Company since the fight against Covid-19 is a collective one.

Dr Owusu Danso receiving the items from Patrick Zhang.

By Ernest Kofi Adu