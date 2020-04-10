Consume Light, Water Responsibly- President Cautions

President Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo is asking Ghanaians to act responsibly in the use of utilities as the government dishes out free electricity and water for consumers.

Government had announced that on Thursday it will fully absorbed electricity bills for the next three months as part of the palliative measures to tackle the coronavirus.

Already, it is absorbing water bills of every consumer over the next three months.

“Government will fully absorb electricity bills for the poorest of the poor, i.e. for all lifeline consumers; that is free electricity for persons who consume 0-50 kilowatts hours a month for this period.”

He added that “For example, if your electricity bill was one hundred cedis (GH¢100), you will pay only GH¢50, with Government absorbing the remaining fifty cedis (GH¢50)”.

“In addition, for all other consumers, residential and commercial, Government will absorb, again, fifty percent (50%) of your electricity bill for this period, using your March 2020 bill as your benchmark,” he said.

But he has urged the service consumers to use water and light responsibly during the period.

“Nevertheless, I urge all Ghanaians to exercise discipline in the use of water and electricity”.

President Nana Akufo-Addo made this known as he delivered his sixth address to the nation on

Thursday, April 9, 2020.

This he said was being done to support industry, enterprises and the service sector ‘in these difficult times and to provide some relief for households for loss of income.

By Melvin Tarlue