GHS Embarks On Mass Covid-19 Vaccination Exercise

Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has announced the continuation of the mass Covid-19 vaccination exercise starting September 24, 2021.

The announcement follows the delivery of additional doses of Covid-19 vaccines to the country.

According to a statement signed by the Director-General of the GHS, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, this phase of the vaccination exercise is open to all persons 18 years or older who have never received a vaccine or have received only one dose of the Astrazeneca vaccine.

“All eligible persons are advised to take along a valid photo ID card when visiting any designated center within their respective regions for vaccination,” it stated.

It also urged persons due for the 2nd dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine to preferably, send the ID card presented for the 1st dose as well as their Covide-19 vaccination card to the center for the jab.

“The respective Regional Health Directorates of the Ghana Health Service shall provide further information on the vaccination and the designated sites in their respective regions,” it added.

Ghana started the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines beginning with the Astrazeneca vaccine in March 2021.

To date, over one million persons have received at least one dose of AstraZeneca, Sputnik-V, or Johnson & Johnson

vaccine with nearly 800,000 of them being fully vaccinated.

The GHS entreated the public to continue to adhere to all Covid-19 protocols such as the appropriate wearing of face masks, maintaining hand hygiene, and physical distance.

“The Ghana Health Service would like to take this opportunity to reassure the public that the country is not relenting in its efforts at acquiring additional vaccines to control the Covid-19 epidemic,” it indicated.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri