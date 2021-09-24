A.B. Crentsil Thrill Fans…At Highlife Keteke Jam

A.B. Crentsil

A highlife musical concert dubbed “Highlife Keteke” being organised to celebrate and promote authentic indigenous Ghanaian music will take place tonight at the Bayview Village located at the Atomic Junction in Accra.

The event, which is also being organised to raise funds for aged musicians, promises to be one of a kind, with a blend of some of the legends in the industry who will showcase their skills, which enchanted audiences in Ghana in the early 1970s and beyond.

It is expected to attract a large number of highlife music lovers from all walks of life, as well as stakeholders in the music industry.

The event, according to the organisers, will be held monthly in Accra and selected regional capitals.

A.B. Crentsil is billed to perform at the event as the headline act.

He is expected to perform all his hit songs, to entertain fans who will attend the event with their loved ones.

With five decades experience in the highlife music scene, A.B. is expected to thrill highlife music fans with his popular songs such as ‘Devil’, ‘I Go Pay You Tomorrow’, ‘Obi Baa Wiase’, ‘Ayen’, ‘Moses’, ‘Atia’, ‘Landlord Abodwese’, ‘Angelina’ among others.

The event will also witness live performances from other celebrated highlife musicians like Akwaboah Snr., Kaakyire Kwame Appiah, Samuel Owusu, Teacher Boateng of Teacher Africana fame among others.

The highlife legends billed to perform at the event have all promised to perform back to back of their various hit songs to bring back those fond memories of yesteryears.

Music fans can be assured of great music, extraordinary stage artistry and of course, lots of dancing in the truly authentic ‘Ghanaian’ style.

With these musicians lined up for the event, the concert will certainly be a delight full of great music and fun.

By George Clifford Owusu