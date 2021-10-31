GHS Issues Alert Over ‘Unusual’ Disease, 8 Killed

Dr. Patrick Kuma Aboagye

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has issued an alert over the discovery of an “unusual” disease in the Savannah Region.

A statement from the GHS and signed by Director-General Dr. Patrick Kuma Aboagye said the “unusual” disease has killed eight nomads in the West and North Gonja districts who have not been vaccinated against Yellow Fever.

“The Ghana Health Service has received interim laboratory results of an unusual disease from the Savannah Region of the country, that has led to the death of eight (8) people,” it said.

The GHS said the disease is presumed to be yellow fever and that samples have been shipped for final confirmation.

“Tests for other Viral Haemorrhagic Fever like Ebola, Lassa, Marburg, and Zika are all negative,” it said.

It explained that persons with yellow fever may have a fever, jaundice, and bleed from any of the body’s openings and could lead to death.

The GHS has therefore urged the public to take the yellow fever vaccine which offers lifelong immunity.

It advised the public to wear clothing that covers all parts of the body to prevent the bite of a mosquito.

It further asked people who notice any of the symptoms to visit any nearby health facility for early treatment.

A team of experts including those from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Center for Disease Control has been dispatched to the region to investigate the development and come up with appropriate recommendations for action.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri