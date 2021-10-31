Bawumia Speaks On Digital Economy Tuesday

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, will deliver a public lecture on digital economy on Tuesday November 2, 2021 at Ashei University.

The evening event, which will be hosted by Ashesi University, according to Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah will also have an interactive session with students of the University on how digitalization is transforming the economy and positioning Ghana for the emerging global digital revolution.

The lecture is on the theme, Transforming an Economy through Digitization: The Ghana Story.

Dr. Bawumia, who is spearheading government’s successful digitalization drive, is expected to explain the Government’s vision, the measures undertaken so far, and address the impact of digitalization on the general Ghanaian economy and service delivery, both by government and the private sector.

Several international organisations will be present, and with Ghana globally renowned as a digitalization pacesetter on the African continent.

Dr. Bawumia is also expected to highlight Ghana’s success story to inspire other African countries to emulate Ghana’s lead.

By Vincent Kubi