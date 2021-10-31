Nana In Glasgow For Climate Change Summit

President Akufo-Addo left the country this morning Sunday, 31st October 2021 for Glasgow, the capital of Scotland.

He is there to attend the World Leaders’ Summit of the United Nations (UN) Climate Change Conference (COP 26), being held from 31st October to 3rd November, 2021.

The COP26 Summit, which will be one of the largest gatherings of world leaders, will bring parties together to accelerate action towards the goals of the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

A statement from the Jubilee House said the President will deliver a statement on Ghana’s position on Climate Change, as well as measures put in place to combat the threat it poses.

He will also deliver three (3) separate statements on efforts Ghana is making to protects her forests and ocean, and participate in the Africa Adaptation Acceleration Summit, being held on the sidelines of COP 26.

Whilst in Glasgow, President Akufo-Addo will hold bilateral meetings with Kenyan President, Uhuru Kenyatta and the Prime Minister of Norway, Jonas Gahr Store.

He will also hold similar meetings with the Prime Minister of Malta, Robert Abela, Prime Minister of the Republic of Malta, British Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, Elizabeth Truss and the Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Raphael Mariano Grossing.

The President was accompanied by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey; the Minister for Energy, Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr. Kwaku Afriyie, the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor and officials of the Presidency and Foreign Ministry.

He is expected back home in Ghana on Thursday, 4th November 2021.

In his absence, Vice President Bawumia will be acting as President in accordance with Article 60(8) of the Constitution.

By Charles Takyi-Boadu, Presidential Correspondent