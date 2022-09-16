GHS Issues Rabies Alert

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has issued an alert over the rising cases of rabies in the Ashanti Region.

According to the health service, four of such cases plus one probable case have been confirmed by health facilities in the region as at Monday, September 12, 2022.

These cases were reported in the Asante Akim South, Bosomtwe and Kwabre East districts.

It further indicated that the fatality rate of the reported cases is 100 percent.

“The Regional Health Directorate brings to the notice of all health facilities, a rise in confirmed outbreak of rabies and deaths in three districts in the Ashanti Region,” a statement from the GHS said.

It directed health facilities to be on the lookout for suspected cases of persons with symptoms including headaches, neck pain, nausea, fever, fear of water, anxiety, agitation, abnormal tingling sensations or pain at the wound site or contact with a rabid animal.

It further directed the regional health directorates to undertake a series of public health actions including enhanced community/public sensitisation to rabies, improve case search for rabies in the facilities, follow up and treat all cases of dog bites, and liaise with veterinary officers in districts for dog vaccination exercise.

Annual global figures show that, about 60,000 die from rabies, especially in Africa and Asia.

Primarily spread through animal bites, the disease is virtually 100 percent fatal once symptoms present themselves.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri