GHS Records 147 New Covid-19 Cases, Deaths Now 231

Confirmed cases of Covid-19 have risen to 42,210 after 147 new cases were recorded by the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

According to the GHS latest case management update, eight more deaths related to the infection have been counted, moving the toll to 231 from the previous 223.

Clinical recoveries from Covid-19 have also increased to 40,147 with an active case count of 1,832.

*Regional Breakdown*

The Greater Accra Region has counted 21,014 Covid-19 cases, followed by the Ashanti Region, with 10,488 cases and the Western Region with 2,899 cases.

The Eastern Region has 2,065 cases, Central Region,1,754 cases, Bono East Region, 716 cases and the Volta Region, 631 cases.

The Western North Region has 580 cases, Northern Region, 472 cases, Ahafo Region, 469 cases and the

Bono Region, 467 cases.

The Upper East Region, 282 cases, Oti Region, 213 cases, Upper West Region has 88 cases, Savannah Region, 62 cases and the North East Region nine cases.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri