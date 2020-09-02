GHS Records 162 New Covid-19 Cases

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has recorded 162 new cases of Covid-19, pushing the total number to 44,460.

Clinical recoveries from Covid-19 have also increased to 43,121 with no new deaths being recorded from the previous 276.

According to the latest GHS case management update, active cases now stand at 1,603.

Regional Breakdown

The Greater Accra Region has counted a total of 22,190 Covid-19 cases, followed by the Ashanti Region, with 10,868 cases and the Western Region with 2,957 cases.

The Eastern Region has 2,294 cases, Central Region, 1,874 cases, Bono East Region, 763 cases and the Volta Region, 662 cases.

The Western North Region has 619 cases, Northern Region, 528 cases, Ahafo Region, 507 cases , and the Bono Region, 511 cases.

The Upper East Region, 282 cases, Oti Region, 234 cases, Upper West Region has 90 cases, Savannah Region, 62 cases and the North East Region 19 cases.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri